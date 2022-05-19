WAU keen to fast-track Gen3 Ford laps for Mostert, Percat

Walkinshaw Andretti United team principal Bruce Stewart has voiced his desire to see Chaz Mostert and Nick Percat sample the Gen3 Ford Mustang sooner than later.

WAU’s drivers have yet to complete any prototype testing due to the fact the team had not previously confirmed its manufacturer allegiance for 2023.

Now that news has broken that the Clayton squad will switch to Ford next season, the path is clear for its drivers to begin being involved in steering the next-generation Supercar.

“Putting those guys in the Mustang will be one thing we want to do pretty quickly,” said Stewart.

“To listen to the sound and see the product on the track is really exciting, so yeah, can’t wait to put them in the car.”

That aside, Stewart assured that WAU is committed to doing the Holden fanbase proud in the final year of the Commodore competing in the main game.

Further, they will not be interfering with development of the new-look Mustang, with the Shell V-Power Racing Team remaining as Supercars’ Ford homologation squad.

“First and foremost, like with our fans, we have got to be respectful with what we’re doing with the Holden brand to the end of the era,” said Stewart.

“And then equally moving forwards we’ve got to be respectful of the teams that are in those places, and DJR is the homologation team.

“Our goals and aspirations are clear about what we want to do in regards to race wins and championships.

“That [Gen3 homologation/development] is not in the vision and it’s not something in consideration for us; we know what we’re here for.”

The prototype Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro Supercars will not be cutting demonstration laps at Winton Motor Raceway this weekend, as Gen3 preparations intensify for an upcoming straight-line aero test at Oakey.