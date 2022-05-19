Speedway Australia on hunt for sport development officer

Speedway Australia is on the lookout for a new sport development officer to service the New South Wales region.

Speedway Australia general manager Darren Tindal said they are looking for someone who’s passionate about motorsport, driven by advancement, and possesses the skills and desire to help take the sport to the next level.

“Our sport has seen exceptional growth in recent years. Our team work tirelessly to ensure our sport continues to evolve and elevate at a rate that benefits all stakeholders, having the right person in NSW will be key to us being able to continue this success,” Tindal said.

The right candidate will also assist with implementing and monitoring Speedway Australia’s strategic plan whilst doing so with a “can do attitude”.

“Communication is key, someone who possesses strong people skills will flourish in this role,” he continued.

“We oversee nearly 100 venues and over 13,000 licence holders, the ability to build and maintain internal and external relationships has been key to our success, with Australia’s newest venue and a strong catchment of established venues and license holders NSW requires a sport development officer of its own.”

He also highlighted the importance of growth and development programmes.

“We are seeing now, more than ever, the benefits of junior development racing programmes,” said Tindal.

“Former youth competitors are now becoming national champions, with many of these champions progressing through our internal development programmes.

“There’s kids who start racing at age five and continue until they’re 50, that’s what makes motorsport such a wonderful sport.

“Continuing to create and foster internal development programmes will be fundamental in this role.”

“More racing, more often in a safe venue is at the heart of Speedway Australia.

“It’s just such a great opportunity for someone who enjoys the sport to become part of the Speedway Australia team.”