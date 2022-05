Packed Supercars programme for Darwin day-nighter

A stacked schedule has been released for the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown at Hidden Valley Raceway.

The event, which takes place across June 17-19, will be headlined by the Repco Supercars Championship and Nitro Up North.

A list of previously announced high-profile supports include the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, and Combined Sedans.

Friday’s running will see Supercars on track for two, 30-minute practice sessions at 10:50 local time/ACST and 14:05 local time/ACST.

Supercars action on Saturday kicks off with Qualifying for Race 16 at 11:45 local time/ACST.

Qualifying will be a two-part knockout format with a Top 10 Shootout to follow.

Race 16, the first of three 38-lappers, will close out Saturday’s circuit proceedings at 15:25 local time/ACST.

Supercars get back on track on Sunday morning at 08:35 local time/ACST for two, 10-minute, all-in qualifying sessions to determine the grid for Race 17 and Race 18 respectively.

Race 17 starts at 11:55 local time/ACST with Race 18 to follow at 15:25 local time/ACST.

At the conclusion of running on the 14-turn circuit on Friday and Saturday, the quarter-mile drag strip will come alive for Nitro Up North.

On Friday, the first session begins at 18:00 local time/ACST with the last session starting at 21:32 local time/ACST.

Saturday’s first Nitro Up North session starts at 17:20 local time/ACST with the last session beginning at 22:15 local time/ACST.

Off-track proceedings get underway on Wednesday, June 15 with the night transporter convoy in downtown Darwin.

Supercars and the ASBK will have their competitors in town for a signing session on Thursday, June 16.

Schedule: 2022 Merlin Darwin Triple Crown