Indy 500 practice washed out

Day 2 of practice at the Indianapolis 500 has been washed out.

Showers began over the Brickyard shortly before the day’s six-hour session was due to start at 12:00 local time, and drivers were unable to turn a lap.

It is the first full washout since May 17, 2016.

Takuma Sato set the pace on the only day of practice so far, getting into the high-228mph range in his #51 Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR entry.

With the help of a tow, the two-time Indy 500 race winner headed up an all-Honda top five, while Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay sixth-quickest.

VeeKay was, however, the fastest on non-tow laps in the session, albeit slightly slower than Chip Ganassi Honda steerer Tony Kanaan had gone in Practice 1.

Action resumes on Thursday at 12:00 local time/Friday at 02:00 AEST.

Both days of qualifying will be live and ad-free on Stan Sport from Sunday morning AEST.