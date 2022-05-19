Formula 2 adds Paul Ricard to 2022 calendar

The Paul Ricard circuit in the south of France has been confirmed as the replacement FIA Formula 2 round for the axed event at Sochi in Russia.

The junior category will feature in support of Formula 1 at the French Grand Prix in July, what will be the ninth round of the season.

Its addition ensures the calendar remains at 14 rounds, each of which has a Sprint and Feature race across the weekend for a total of 28 individual races.

“Since it was announced that we would drop one event, we have been working on finding a venue to replace it, keeping in mind the costs,” said Bruno Michel, Formula 2 CEO.

“Le Castellet came out as the best option, and we are really pleased to return to the Circuit Paul Ricard.

“With this added round, we go back to fourteen events as announced before the start of the season.

“This means that the 2022 season calendar is the most sizeable one we have had since the start of the FIA F2 back in 2017.

“It will be a very busy month of July for the teams and the drivers, but a very exciting one for the fans and everyone involved in F2.”

The addition of Paul Ricard makes for a busy schedule prior to the summer break, with four rounds throughout the month of July starting at Silverstone, then Austria, France, and finally Hungary.

Formula 2 this weekend embarks on the first of two consecutive weeks of racing, supporting the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya before moving to Monte Carlo.

Frenchman Theo Pourchaire currently leads the championship after three rounds, having taken Feature wins in Bahrain and Imola.

He holds a two-point advantage over Felipe Drugovich, with Liam Lawson the best placed Antipodean in fourth.

Jack Doohan sits 17th in the standings, one spot up from countryman Calan Williams.

Formula 2 is in action this weekend in Spain, with opening practice beginning at 19:35 AEST on Friday, with the opening race of the weekend at 01:40 AEST on Sunday morning.