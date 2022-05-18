WAU/HRT by the numbers
A HRT VR Commodore from the 1996 ATCC season
With Walkinshaw Andretti United set for a revolutionary change next off-season, Speedcafe.com has taken the chance to look at the numbers behind the iconic Supercars team.
Having run Commodores since debuting at Amaroo Park in 1990, including a glory-filled period as the factory Holden Racing Team, the Clayton squad will switch to Ford for the 2023 season.
Walkinshaw Andretti United (né HRT) statistics (excluding HSV Dealer Team, Kmart Racing, Young Lions)
Round starts: 396
Race starts: 888
Pole positions: 96
Race wins: 186
Podiums: 266
Drivers’ championships: 6
Teams’ championships: 5
Bathurst 1000 wins: 8
Most championship round starts: Mark Skaife, 141
Most race wins: Mark Skaife, 73
All up, the team has used 39 drivers, with Fabian Coulthard to become the 40th and final addition to the HRT/WAU Holden club, when he co-drives in the 2022 Bathurst 1000.
ROLL CALL
Win Percy
Allan Grice
Neil Crompton
Brad Jones
Tomas Mezera
Wayne Gardner
Mike Preston
Peter Brock
Craig Lowndes
Greg Murphy
Mark Skaife
Mark Noske
Cameron McConville
Paul Morris
Todd Kelly
Nathan Pretty
Yvan Muller
Jason Plato
Jason Bright
Tony Longhurst
Jim Richards
James Courtney
Ryan Briscoe
Garth Tander
Glenn Seton
Craig Baird
Will Davison
Paul Dumbrell
Darren Turner
David Reynolds
Nick Percat
Warren Luff
Russell Ingall
Jack Perkins
Scott Pye
Chaz Mostert
Bryce Fullwood
Kurt Kostecki
Lee Holdsworth
