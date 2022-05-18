WAU/HRT by the numbers

With Walkinshaw Andretti United set for a revolutionary change next off-season, Speedcafe.com has taken the chance to look at the numbers behind the iconic Supercars team.

Having run Commodores since debuting at Amaroo Park in 1990, including a glory-filled period as the factory Holden Racing Team, the Clayton squad will switch to Ford for the 2023 season.

Walkinshaw Andretti United (né HRT) statistics (excluding HSV Dealer Team, Kmart Racing, Young Lions)

Round starts: 396

Race starts: 888

Pole positions: 96

Race wins: 186

Podiums: 266

Drivers’ championships: 6

Teams’ championships: 5

Bathurst 1000 wins: 8

Most championship round starts: Mark Skaife, 141

Most race wins: Mark Skaife, 73

All up, the team has used 39 drivers, with Fabian Coulthard to become the 40th and final addition to the HRT/WAU Holden club, when he co-drives in the 2022 Bathurst 1000.

ROLL CALL

Win Percy

Allan Grice

Neil Crompton

Brad Jones

Tomas Mezera

Wayne Gardner

Mike Preston

Peter Brock

Craig Lowndes

Greg Murphy

Mark Skaife

Mark Noske

Cameron McConville

Paul Morris

Todd Kelly

Nathan Pretty

Yvan Muller

Jason Plato

Jason Bright

Tony Longhurst

Jim Richards

James Courtney

Ryan Briscoe

Garth Tander

Glenn Seton

Craig Baird

Will Davison

Paul Dumbrell

Darren Turner

David Reynolds

Nick Percat

Warren Luff

Russell Ingall

Jack Perkins

Scott Pye

Chaz Mostert

Bryce Fullwood

Kurt Kostecki

Lee Holdsworth