McElrea Racing young gun secures fresh backing

Connor O'Brien

Wednesday 18th May, 2022 - 5:05pm

Bayley Hall

Bayley Hall has secured the support of Xtreme Freight for the remainder of the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship.

Hall had a tough start to his rookie season last month, failing to record a top 10 finish in any of the four races that made up Round 1 at Albert Park.

He was far from alone in having a ragged opening event, with experienced Supercars co-drivers Dale Wood and Luke Youlden only just ahead in the Pro standings.

Hall is now looking for more at Round 2.

“The Grand Prix was an awesome way for us to get the season underway,” said the 18-year-old.

“Heading to Winton, as a traditional circuit is more normal confines I guess you’d say.

“I’ve been there a few times now and looking forward to representing Xtreme Freight there.”

“The operation of Xtreme Freight is a family business, we also have a family business that allows us to do this, so we understand everything involved and it is great to have their support,” he added.

“Amanda [O’Brien, Xtreme Freight CEO] and her team are always pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the logistics area and we’re always looking for ways to continuously improve the way that we go about racing.”

All up, there will be 31 cars on the Carrera Cup grid in support of the Pizza Hut Winton SuperSprint.

Max Vidau of Tekworkx Motorsport sits atop the standings, holding a four-point buffer over 2017 title winner David Wall.

Entry list: Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, Winton Motor Raceway

# Name Surname Class Sponsor
4 Stephen Grove Pro-Am Grove Racing
5 Ryan Suhle Pro SP Tools / EBM
6 Angelo Mouzouris Pro Sonic / PitBox
7 Tim Miles Pro-Am Miles Advisory Partners / N2C
8 Nick McBride Pro Porsche Centre Melbourne
9 Marc Cini Pro-Am Hallmarc
11 Jackson Walls Pro Objective Racing
12 Harri Jones Pro Hastings Deering / Mackellar Group
13 Sam Shahin Pro-Am The Bend Motorsport Park / OTR
14 Matthew Belford Pro-Am ID Land / Porsche Centre Melbourne
17 Callum Hedge Pro Team Porsche NZ / EBM
20 Adrian Flack Pro-Am AGAS National / EBM
22 Dean Cook Pro-Am Zonzo Racing
25 Michael Almond Pro The PSA Group
27 Liam Talbot Pro-Am Wash It / Paynter Dixon
28 Bayley Hall Pro Printech
38 David Wall Pro Monochrome / Paynter Dixon
45 Duvashen Padayachee Pro Rentcorp Hyundai Forklifts
48 Geoff Emery Pro-Am Force Accessories / MJR
53 Luke Youlden Pro TekworkX  / Hire A Hubby
72 Max Vidau Pro TekworkX / Tyrepower
74 David Russell Pro EMA Motorsport
76 Christian Pancione Pro VCM Performance / HP Tuners
77 Rodney Jane Pro-Am Bob Jane T Marts /Sonic
86 Drew Hall Pro-Am Wall Racing
88 Dylan O’Keeffe Pro Dexion / RAM Motorsport
100 Dale Wood Pro Timken Racing
101 Tony Quinn Pro-Am Local Legends
222 Scott Taylor Pro-Am Scott Taylor Motorsport
333 Brad Shiels Pro Royal Purple Racing
777 Simon Fallon Pro Bob Jane T Marts / Bremtech

