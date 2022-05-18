McElrea Racing young gun secures fresh backing

Bayley Hall has secured the support of Xtreme Freight for the remainder of the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship.

Hall had a tough start to his rookie season last month, failing to record a top 10 finish in any of the four races that made up Round 1 at Albert Park.

He was far from alone in having a ragged opening event, with experienced Supercars co-drivers Dale Wood and Luke Youlden only just ahead in the Pro standings.

Hall is now looking for more at Round 2.

“The Grand Prix was an awesome way for us to get the season underway,” said the 18-year-old.

“Heading to Winton, as a traditional circuit is more normal confines I guess you’d say.

“I’ve been there a few times now and looking forward to representing Xtreme Freight there.”

“The operation of Xtreme Freight is a family business, we also have a family business that allows us to do this, so we understand everything involved and it is great to have their support,” he added.

“Amanda [O’Brien, Xtreme Freight CEO] and her team are always pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the logistics area and we’re always looking for ways to continuously improve the way that we go about racing.”

All up, there will be 31 cars on the Carrera Cup grid in support of the Pizza Hut Winton SuperSprint.

Max Vidau of Tekworkx Motorsport sits atop the standings, holding a four-point buffer over 2017 title winner David Wall.

Entry list: Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, Winton Motor Raceway