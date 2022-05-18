Macrow lining up at Spa Classic

Australian open-wheel veteran Tim Macrow will compete in the Spa Classic this weekend.

The 37-year-old will be aboard a Group C Tiga Sports Car as he tackles Belgium’s iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

“Robin [Swift, car owner] has some Pro Sport 3000 cars here and he’s been good enough to let me have a steer in local historic events, but it was a nice surprise to get the opportunity to drive a Group C car at Spa, I can tell you,” Macrow said.

“The car is based in Europe and it’s a pretty serious bit of kit.

“I’ll be driving with a guy called Jack Fabby, who has driven them before, in a pair of one-hour races.

“It’s something really new for me and I can’t wait to get there and not only drive the car, but get a crack at Spa as well.”

Macrow, who also plans to line up at the 2022 Historic Le Mans festival, will then jet back to Australia to take part in Round 4 of the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship at Sydney Motorsport Park (May 27-29).

Pursuing his third Gold Star, Macrow is 27 points adrift of series leader Joey Mawson.

“I’ll cop some jet lag for racing miles in something that should be as fast and as wild to drive as the S5000,” Macrow joked.

“It’s a tight turnaround but it’s a great opportunity to drive something new and experience one of the world’s great tracks.

“Any miles in a car will be helpful for my Gold Star campaign so I’m pretty content with that.

“I’m looking forward to Spa, and then coming straight back and getting back in our UCS Group / Hollinger entry in Sydney to try and close the margin to Joey in the championship.”