Lamborghini Hypercar to debut in 2024

Lamborghini could contest the top tier of the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2024.

The Italian manufacturer has announced its Hypercar, which would be a potential contender for outright victory in races such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“This step up into the highest echelon of sports car racing marks an important milestone for our company,” said Lamborghini chairman and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann.

“We will be measuring ourselves against the very best, on the most demanding proving grounds.

“On one hand, this will give our successful motorsports programme even more visibility, but it will also allow us to test future technologies: our LMDh prototypes will become our most sophisticated open laboratory on four wheels.”

The Hypercar debut will coincide with Lamborghini’s stated aim of hybridising its entire road car range by the end of 2024.

“I am absolutely delighted that Lamborghini will be taking the next step in our motorsport journey, the step into LMDh and the top level of sports car racing,” said Lamborghini head of motorsport Giorgio Sanna.

“LMDh will play a special role in Lamborghini’s motorsports strategy, giving us the unique opportunity to expand our customer racing activities to new platforms and enforce our long-term partnership with customer teams and drivers.”

WEC CEO Frederic Lequien welcomed Lamborghini’s announcement.

“We are honoured that Lamborghini will join the Hypercar class of FIA WEC from 2024,” said Lequien.

”Lamborghini is an iconic brand but it has never competed in the premier class of endurance racing before.

“They will join the FIA WEC at a very exciting time in its history. For the 2024 season there will be an exceptional line-up of marques competing in our premier class. The competition will be fierce but we have no doubt that Lamborghini will be in the thick of the fight.

“Lamborghini has been highly successful in other classes of endurance racing so we cannot wait to see them compete for overall victories at our iconic events.”

Added IMSA president John Doonan: “IMSA has enjoyed a longstanding partnership with Lamborghini dating back to the introduction of Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America a decade ago and continuing into a successful GTD programme.

“We are proud that Lamborghini is confirming plans to grow its IMSA footprint even further in 2024 into GTP and the top category of prototype sports car racing.

“Having another manufacturer of this calibre make the commitment to race in GTP reinforces the LMDh technical platform that we developed alongside our partners at the ACO, and we cannot wait to see these new Lamborghini prototypes debut in the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.”