Supercars schedule for long-awaited Winton return

Simon Chapman

Tuesday 17th May, 2022 - 9:30am

Supercars last featured at Winton in 2019. Picture: Dirk Klynsmith

The Repco Supercars Championship will return to Winton Motor Raceway for the first time since 2019 this weekend after a coronavirus-induced hiatus.

The Pizza Hut Winton SuperSprint takes place across May 20-22, although Supercars will not hit the track until Saturday morning.

Two practice sessions on Saturday morning precede the three-part Qualifying for Race 13, which begins at 13:05 local time/AEST.

Race 13, the first of three 36-lap races, begins on Saturday afternoon at 15:35 local time/AEST.

Sunday morning will see back-to-back, 10-minute qualifying sessions determine the grid for Race 14 and Race 15 respectively – the first of which starts at 09:40 local time/AEST.

Race 14 gets underway at 12:25 local time/AEST while Race 15 will close out the weekend’s schedule at 15:35 local time/AEST.

Supercars will be supported by the Australian Formula Ford Championship, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Haltech V8 SuperUtes Series, Precision National Sports Sedan Series, and the Battery World Aussies Racing Cars Super Series.

Schedule: Pizza Hut Winton SuperSprint

Start Category Session Duration
Friday, May 20
09:00 National Sport Sedans Practice 1 20 mins
09:30 Formula Ford Practice 1 20 mins
10:00 Aussie Racing Cars Practice 20 mins
10:30 Porsche Carrera Cup Practice 1 25 mins
11:05 National Sport Sedans Practice 2 20 mins
11:35 Formula Ford Practice 2 20 mins
12:05 V8 SuperUtes Practice 20 mins
12:35 Aussie Racing Cars Qualifying 20 mins
13:05 Porsche Carrera Cup Practice 2 25 mins
13:40 National Sport Sedans Qualifying 20 mins
14:10 Formula Ford Qualifying 20 mins
14:40 V8 SuperUtes Qualifying 15 mins
15:05 Aussie Racing Cars Race 1 9 laps
15:30 Formula Ford Race 1 10 laps
Saturday, May 21
07:45 National Sport Sedans Race 1 12 laps
08:15 V8 SuperUtes Race 1 10 laps
08:50 Supercars Championship Practice 1 30 mins
09:40 Aussie Racing Cars Race 2 9 laps
10:05 Porsche Carrera Cup Qualifying 1 10 mins
10:20 Porsche Carrera Cup Qualifying 2 10 mins
10:45 Supercars Championship Practice 2 30 mins
11:30 Formula Ford Race 2 10 laps
11:55 National Sport Sedans Race 2 12 laps
12:25 V8 SuperUtes Race 2 12 laps
13:05 Supercars Championship Qualifying 1 – R13 10 mins
13:20 Supercars Championship Qualifying 2 – R13 10 mins
13:35 Supercars Championship Qualifying 3 – R13 10 mins
14:00 Aussie Racing Cars Race 3 9 laps
14:25 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1 16 laps
15:35 Supercars Championship Race 13 36 laps
Sunday, May 22
08:35 V8 SuperUtes Race 3 10 laps
09:05 National Sport Sedans Race 3 12 laps
09:40 Supercars Championship Qualifying – R14 10 mins
10:00 Supercars Championship Qualifying – R15 10 mins
10:25 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2 25 laps
11:15 Formula Ford Race 3 10 laps
11:40 Aussie Racing Cars Race 4 9 laps
12:25 Supercars Championship Race 14 36 laps
13:50 V8 SuperUtes Race 4 10 laps
14:20 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 3 16 laps
15:35 Supercars Championship Race 15 36 laps

