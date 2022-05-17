Supercars schedule for long-awaited Winton return

The Repco Supercars Championship will return to Winton Motor Raceway for the first time since 2019 this weekend after a coronavirus-induced hiatus.

The Pizza Hut Winton SuperSprint takes place across May 20-22, although Supercars will not hit the track until Saturday morning.

Two practice sessions on Saturday morning precede the three-part Qualifying for Race 13, which begins at 13:05 local time/AEST.

Race 13, the first of three 36-lap races, begins on Saturday afternoon at 15:35 local time/AEST.

Sunday morning will see back-to-back, 10-minute qualifying sessions determine the grid for Race 14 and Race 15 respectively – the first of which starts at 09:40 local time/AEST.

Race 14 gets underway at 12:25 local time/AEST while Race 15 will close out the weekend’s schedule at 15:35 local time/AEST.

Supercars will be supported by the Australian Formula Ford Championship, Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Haltech V8 SuperUtes Series, Precision National Sports Sedan Series, and the Battery World Aussies Racing Cars Super Series.

Schedule: Pizza Hut Winton SuperSprint