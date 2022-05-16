Kurt Busch scores upset win at Kansas
VIDEO: Indy GP IndyCar race highlights
McElrea sixth, Brabham ninth in red flag-disrupted Indy Lights race
Leclerc crashes historic F1 Ferrari in Monaco
Team 18 makes key management appointment
The ‘bucket list’ item Mercedes-AMG ticked off at Bathurst
Report: Miller set for KTM MotoGP switch
Bastianini wins, Miller second in French MotoGP race
GALLERY: 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour, Sunday
Van der Linde: 12 Hour win gone begging is ‘bitter’
How Brock inspired Habul to conquer Bathurst
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]