McElrea sixth, Brabham ninth in red flag-disrupted Indy Lights race

Hunter McElrea has finished sixth and Matt Brabham ninth in an Indy Lights race which started before the IndyCar race and finished after it, at the Grand Prix of Indianapolis.

Lightning over the Brickyard caused Race 2 of the Lights double-header to be suspended on Lap 15, before the headline act had one of its more chaotic races thanks to ever-changing weather.

Then, around six hours later, the second-tier contest resumed and it would be Linus Lundqvist (HMD Motorsports w/ Dale Coyne Racing) going on to take victory.

Lundqvist had qualified on pole and led the field away, while Brabham (Andretti Autosport) threaded his way from fourth to second in the opening corners.

That was still the case when the red flag came, with Christian Rasmussen (Andretti) third from Hunter McElrea (Andretti) and Danial Frost (HMD w/ DCR).

The track was wet when the restart came much later in the afternoon, and it was then that Brabham lost one position to Rasmussen on the run to Turn 1, survived a touch from Frost in that braking zone, but finally slipped off the road at Turn 4.

Lundqvist pulled away, getting as far as five seconds clear of the field, before Rasmussen started to hack chunks of time out of his gap.

However, what was already an uphill task for the Dane to catch the Swede became nigh on impossible when he had a moment at Turn 12 with two laps to go.

Lundqvist won by 3.5993s after 35 laps, Rasmussen took second, and Sting Ray Robb (Andretti) climbed from as low as 13th to finish third.

Benjamin Pedersen (Global Racing Group w/ HMD Motorsports) got fourth, ahead of Jacob Abel (Abel Motorsports) and McElrea, with Brabham getting home in ninth.

In the series, Lundqvist’s lead us out to 34 points over Frost, with Brabham fifth and McElrea seventh.

The fifth and sixth races of the season take place at Detroit on June 3-5 (local time).