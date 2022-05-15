UPDATE: Bathurst 12 Hour starts despite thick fog

Racing at the 2022 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour has begun relatively promptly despite thick fog covering the top of Mount Panorama.

After an initial message from Race Director James Taylor that proceedings would begin behind the Safety Car for an indefinite period of time, there was only one additional slow lap before the green flag showed.

That came as conditions were deemed safe to begin racing.

The clock had already begun counting down from 12 hours at 05:15 local time/AEST.

The race finish is time certain at 17:13 local time/AEST plus one lap.

All 20 cars have made race start with the following drivers at the wheel for the first stint: Chaz Mostert, Kelvin van der Linde, Luca Stolz, Markus Winkelhock, Broc Feeney, Dean Fiore, Ben Barker, Duvashen Padayachee, David Wall, Brett Hobson, Will Brown, Glen Wood, Keith Kassulke, Alex Davison, Eric Constantindis, David Reynolds, David Russell, Geoff Taunton, Maro Engel, and Joey Mawson.