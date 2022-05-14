> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Onboard lap of Mount Panorama in Grove Porsche

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 14th May, 2022 - 11:31am

Ride onboard with Ben Barker on a slippery out lap in opening practice at the 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour aboard the #4 Grove Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R.

