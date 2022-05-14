> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Indy GP Indy Lights Race 1 highlights

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 14th May, 2022 - 5:00pm

Highlights of Race 1 of Indy Lights’ double-header at the Grand Prix of Indianapolis, in which Hunter McElrea finished second.

