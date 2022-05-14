Theo Koundouris to sit out Bathurst 12 Hour race

Theo Koundouris will take no further part in the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour following his heavy crash yesterday.

Koundouris found the wall in the #47 Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II at the top of The Mountain during Practice 3 for Australia’s international enduro.

The hefty hit was caught on video, with Audi Sport Customer Racing Australia working to revive the entry with a spare car.

While he is okay, Speedcafe.com understands Koundouris has not been cleared to race by the medical team.

That means the originally four-car entry will now be down to the trio of Theo’s brother James Koundouris, David Russell and Paul Stokell.

The Supabarn Audi however is now expected to be ready in time for qualifying this afternoon, following a mammoth job to up-spec the spare car from Evo I to Evo II.

Qualifying begins at 13:20 local time/AEST.

Team BRM’s #17 Audi is unlikely to take part due to a Practice 5 crash for Mark Rosser, while Craft-Bamboo Racing is racing the clock to complete an engine change on its #91 Mercedes-AMG GT3.