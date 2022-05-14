Queensland Raceway to show off renovations at open day

Fans will get to see a revamped Queensland Raceway in its full glory at an open day this July.

The Ipswich venue has undergone major renovations ever since Tony Quinn completed a long-awaited purchase from John Tetley.

There have been glimpses of progress along the way, and artist’s impressions of the desired final product, but it will all culminate in a July 2 open day.

Plenty of additional experiences will be on show, including entertainment from renowned stunt man Matty Mingay, appearances from former and current Supercars drivers, and the presence of what is marketed as “the only Aston Martin Vulcan in the southern hemisphere”.

“The time has come to present the new Queensland Raceway, I’d love for enthusiasts to come see and enjoy the exceptional work by all the tradies and QR ground staff,” said Quinn.

“My personal highlight will be re-opening Dick Johnson Straight with the man himself around lunch time!

“There’ll be several motorsport celebrities, plenty of amazing on-track entertainment, a 100-car Show’N’Shine and opportunities for the public to enjoy a V8 hot lap with V8X Race Experience or Drift Experience with on-track drift.

“Any money raised will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities South East Queensland!

“There is a suggestion going around that I should do special toilet tours…but this is only a rumour!”

That last comment is somewhat in reference to Quinn’s hilarious interview with Speedcafe.com last year explaining his passion for restrooms and why they were so important to get right at Queensland Raceway.