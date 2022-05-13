What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport
The 2021 Grand Prix of Indianapolis
The Month of May is upon us, and IndyCar’s first race of the year at the Brickyard is not the only live motorsport on Stan Sport this weekend.
In addition to the Grand Prix of Indianapolis, Formula E is back with a double-header in Berlin and MXGP continues in Italy.
IndyCar Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
The Grand Prix of Indianapolis unfolds on the Speedway’s infield road course, with Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage beginning tomorrow morning with Practice 2.
Stan Sport is also the only place to see the 85-lap race, live and ad-free, on Sunday morning (AEST).
IndyCar session times
|Friday, May 13
|
|
|23:30 AEST
|Practice 1
|
|Saturday, May 14
|
|
|02:45 AEST
|Practice 2
|Live on Stan Sport
|06:00 AEST
|Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport
|Sunday, May 15
|
|
|00:30 AEST
|Warmup
|
|05:45 AEST
|Race
|Live on Stan Sport from 05:00 AEST
Formula E at Berlin
Races 7 and 8 of the Formula E Championship will be held at the historic Berlin Tempelhof Airport.
However, drivers will be kept on their toes by the fact that, while Saturday’s race will be run in an anti-clockwise direction, the field will tackle the layout clockwise on Sunday.
Formula E session times
|Saturday, May 14
|
|
|15:15 AEST
|Practice 1
|Live on Stan Sport from 15:10 AEST
|17:00 AEST
|Practice 2
|Live on Stan Sport from 16:55 AEST
|18:40 AEST
|Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport from 18:30 AEST
|23:00 AEST
|Race
|Live on Stan Sport from 22:30 AEST
|Sunday, May 15
|
|
|15:15 AEST
|Practice 1
|Live on Stan Sport from 15:10 AEST
|17:00 AEST
|Practice 2
|Live on Stan Sport from 16:55 AEST
|18:40 AEST
|Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport from 18:30 AEST
|23:00 AEST
|Race
|Live on Stan Sport from 22:30 AEST
MXGP at Sardegna
MXGP stays in Italy for another weekend of action in the form of the Sardegna event, with both races streamed live on Stan Sport.
|Sunday, May 15
|
|
|21:00 AEST
|Race 1
|Live on Stan Sport
|Monday, May 16
|
|
|00:00 AEST
|Race 2
|Live on Stan Sport
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]