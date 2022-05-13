What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

The Month of May is upon us, and IndyCar’s first race of the year at the Brickyard is not the only live motorsport on Stan Sport this weekend.

In addition to the Grand Prix of Indianapolis, Formula E is back with a double-header in Berlin and MXGP continues in Italy.

IndyCar Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Grand Prix of Indianapolis unfolds on the Speedway’s infield road course, with Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage beginning tomorrow morning with Practice 2.

Stan Sport is also the only place to see the 85-lap race, live and ad-free, on Sunday morning (AEST).

IndyCar session times

Friday, May 13 23:30 AEST Practice 1 Saturday, May 14 02:45 AEST Practice 2 Live on Stan Sport 06:00 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport Sunday, May 15 00:30 AEST Warmup 05:45 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 05:00 AEST

Formula E at Berlin

Races 7 and 8 of the Formula E Championship will be held at the historic Berlin Tempelhof Airport.

However, drivers will be kept on their toes by the fact that, while Saturday’s race will be run in an anti-clockwise direction, the field will tackle the layout clockwise on Sunday.

Formula E session times

Saturday, May 14 15:15 AEST Practice 1 Live on Stan Sport from 15:10 AEST 17:00 AEST Practice 2 Live on Stan Sport from 16:55 AEST 18:40 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 18:30 AEST 23:00 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 22:30 AEST Sunday, May 15 15:15 AEST Practice 1 Live on Stan Sport from 15:10 AEST 17:00 AEST Practice 2 Live on Stan Sport from 16:55 AEST 18:40 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 18:30 AEST 23:00 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 22:30 AEST

MXGP at Sardegna

MXGP stays in Italy for another weekend of action in the form of the Sardegna event, with both races streamed live on Stan Sport.