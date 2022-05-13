> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Sights and sounds of the 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 13th May, 2022 - 4:44pm

Enjoy raw footage/audio of GT cars roaring around Mount Panorama, plus an onboard view from the Grove Racing Porsche GTR 3.

