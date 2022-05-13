> News > GT > Bathurst 12 Hour

Supabarn Audi crashes, Talbot fastest in B12H Practice 3

Slade Perrins

By Slade Perrins

Friday 13th May, 2022 - 4:19pm

The damaged Supabarn Audi was towed back to the paddock

Liam Talbot topped Practice 3 at the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour which saw the first major incident of the weekend.

The red flag intervention came 15 minutes into the scheduled 40-minute session with Theo Koundouris in the wall at the top of the Mountain in the #47 Supabarn Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II.

Video shows the car sideways through Reid Park before slapping into the concrete wall on driver’s right just before the Grate, causing heavy damage to the right rear.

Koundouris hopped out of the car but there was a lengthy delay for the recovery of the stricken Audi.

Time was added to the session and the green flag flew again with 22 minutes on the clock for the Bronze-rated driver only session.

Brad Schumacher’s earlier pedestrian time of 2:08.290s stood momentarily until better times were punched in by numerous drivers.

Audi’s Talbot took over the top spot with a 2:06.216s and despite the timing screens lighting up after the chequered flag there were no major improvements.

The session-topping Audi of Liam Talbot

Talbot, who shares the #65 Coinspot Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II with Fraser Ross and Chaz Mostert, led Yasser Shahin in the #777 Audi.

The German manufacturer locked out the top three courtesy of Schumacher in third at the wheel of the #74 Audi Sport Team Valvoline entry.

Martin Konrad in the SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 and Kevin Tse in the Craft-Bamboo Racing car rounded out the top five.

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s #888 Mercedes-AMG GT3 spent nearly all of the session in pit lane, with Prince Jefri Ibrahim returning to the garage immediately.

The dedicated night practice session will take place at 17:05 local time/AEST.

Results: Practice 3

Pos # Team Driver Car Class Fastest lap Gap
1 65 Coinspot Liam Talbot Audi R8 GT3 Evo II APA 2:06.2166
2 777 Audi Sport Team Valvoline Yasser Shahin Audi R8 GT3 Evo II APA 2:06.6516 +0.4350
3 74 Audi Sport Team Valvoline Brad Schumacher Audi R8 GT3 Evo II APA 2:06.7354 +0.5188
4 75 SunEnergy1 Racing K.Habul/M.Konrad Mercedes AMG GT3 APA 2:06.9270 +0.7104
5 91 Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing Kevin Tse Mercedes AMG GT3 APA 2:06.9582 +0.7416
6 52 Wheels/ FX Racing PNG H.Morrall/Z.Morse MARC II V8 I 2:07.6011 +1.3845
7 24 Tony Bates Racing Tony Bates Audi R8 GT3 Evo II APA 2:08.2396 +2.0230
8 4 Grove Racing Stephen Grove Porsche 911 GT3R APA 2:08.4167 +2.2001
9 95 MARC Cars Australia G.Taunton/D.Fraser MARC II V8 I 2:08.6405 +2.4239
10 17 Team BRM Mark Rosser Audi R8 GT3 Evo II APA 2:10.4069 +4.1903
11 6 Wall Racing A.Deitz/G.Denyer Lamborghini Huracan GT3 APA 2:10.7625 +4.5459
12 9 Hallmarc Marc Cini Audi R8 GT3 Evo II APA 2:11.0352 +4.8186
13 55 Valmont Racing Marcel Zalloua Mercedes AMG GT3 AAM 2:11.4655 +5.2489
14 19 Nineteen Corporation Pty Ltd Mark Griffith Mercedes AMG GT3 APA 2:12.2620 +6.0454
15 47 Supabarn Theo Koundouris Audi R8 GT3 Evo II AAM 2:13.3932 +7.1766
16 45 RAM Motorsport M.Sheargold/G.Walden Mercedes AMG GT3 AAM 2:13.9457 +7.7291
17 222 Scott Taylor Motorsport Scott Taylor Porsche 991 GT3 Gen II C 2:16.9646 +10.7480
18 50 M Motorsport/ Vantage Racing David Crampton KTM X-Bow GT2 I 2:18.2660 +12.0494
19 11 Our Kloud-UpTo11 Motorsport I.Padayachee/
E.Constantindis/A.Zerefos		 Porsche 991 GT3 Gen II C 2:18.6317 +12.4151
20 888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Jefri Ibrahim Mercedes AMG GT3 APA

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]