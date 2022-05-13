New spectator rules announced for Finke

Safety-driven fan restrictions have been announced for the Finke Desert Race following a death during the 2021 edition.

A spectator was killed when he was struck by a competing vehicle last year, leading to a Motorsport Australia investigation.

Following recommendations from a committee comprising of race organisers and officials from Motorsport Australia and Motorcycling Australia, a series of updates have now been conveyed ahead of the 2022 event.

Per the announcement:

A recommended minimum spectating distance of 20 metres back from the racetrack for the entire race length where there is no fencing.

All camping set-ups, caravans, cars or fixed structures restricted to be set back a minimum of 30 metres from the racetrack for the entire race length.

Spectator exclusion zones that will not allow spectators or onlookers in certain areas alongside the track that are deemed unsafe.

Spectator Marshals that will be positioned along the racetrack to support safe spectating.

Finke Desert Race president Antony Yoffa said: “With the introduction of the new rules, we need all of our passionate fans to embrace the changes and to support and respect our spectator marshals.

“We will be advertising these new rules both in the lead up to and throughout the event through radio, television, print and social media.

“The 2022 Tatts Finke Desert Race will blast off in June and we will welcome competitors, crew, spectators and volunteers from across Australia to Alice Springs.”

This year’s event will be held across June 9-13.