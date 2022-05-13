Meguiar’s gifts Lowndes spare replica Porsche

Meguiar’s boss Bruce Morrison has gifted Craig Lowndes a spare model replica of the car he drove in the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour as a thank you.

Lowndes shared the #1 Meguiar’s-backed Porsche 911 GT3 R with Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor in the last Bathurst 12 Hour that was held.

Readers of this site can go in the draw to win their own model replica of the car by entering the latest competition from Meguiar’s and Speedcafe.com.

As a bonus, the three winners’ cars will be signed by seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner and two-time Bathurst 12 Hour winner Lowndes himself.

“It was great to be involved with our own car in the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour and have Craig drive the Meguiar’s Porsche,” said Morrison, who is the managing director at MotorActive.

“Given the awesome competition we are currently running with Speedcafe.com and the return of the 12 Hour this weekend we wanted to take the opportunity to say thanks to Craig.

“We really wish him well in his latest appearance at this race this weekend in the Scott Taylor Motorsport Porsche.”

Entries for the Meguiar’s and Speedcafe.com close Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 23:59 AEST.