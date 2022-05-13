> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: What the future looks like for Matt Stone Racing

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 13th May, 2022 - 2:30pm

All angles of a Truck Assist-liveried Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro, to be campaigned by Matt Stone Racing in the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.

Renders: Nick Moss Design

MSR-2023-TAR-GEN3-CAMARO-Livery-Design-(34-JLB-&-35-TH)-V4-(ELEVATIONS)_FRONT-3-4-CROPPED-High
MSR-2023-TAR-GEN3-CAMARO-Livery-Design-(34-JLB-&-35-TH)-V4-(ELEVATIONS)_FRONT-3-4-CROPPED-Low
MSR-2023-TAR-GEN3-CAMARO-Livery-Design-(34-JLB-&-35-TH)-V4-(ELEVATIONS)_FRONT-3-4-CROPPED
MSR-2023-TAR-GEN3-CAMARO-Livery-Design-(34-JLB-&-35-TH)-V4-(ELEVATIONS)_FRONT-Elevation
MSR-2023-TAR-GEN3-CAMARO-Livery-Design-(34-JLB-&-35-TH)-V4-(ELEVATIONS)_REAR-3-4-CROPPED-High
MSR-2023-TAR-GEN3-CAMARO-Livery-Design-(34-JLB-&-35-TH)-V4-(ELEVATIONS)_REAR-3-4-CROPPED-Low
MSR-2023-TAR-GEN3-CAMARO-Livery-Design-(34-JLB-&-35-TH)-V4-(ELEVATIONS)_REAR-3-4-CROPPED

