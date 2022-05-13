Every driver and team at the 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour
The full entry list for the 2022 edition of the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour featuring some of the best talent from Australia and around the world.
More resources here:
|No.
|Class
|Car
|Team
|Driver A
|Driver B
|Driver C
|Driver D
|#4
|Class A Pro-Am
|Porsche 911 GT3R
|Grove Racing
|Stephen Grove
|Brenton Grove
|Benjamin Barker
|–
|#6
|Class A Pro-Am
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Wall Racing
|Tony D’Alberto
|David Wall
|Adrian Deitz
|Grant Denyer
|#9
|Class A Pro-Am
|Audi R8 GT3 Evo II
|Hallmarc
|Marc Cini
|Lee Holdsworth
|Dean Fiore
|–
|#11
|Class C Porsche Cup
|Porsche 991 GT3 Gen II
|Our Kloud-UpTo11 Motorsport
|Indiran Padayachee
|Eric Constantindis
|Aaron Zerefos
|–
|#17
|Class A Pro-Am
|Audi R8 GT3 Evo II
|Team BRM
|Mark Rosser
|Nick Percat
|Joseph Mawson
|–
|#19
|Class A Pro-Am
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|Nineteen Corporation Pty Ltd
|Mark Griffith
|Will Brown
|Jack Perkins
|–
|#24
|Class A Pro-Am
|Audi R8 GT3 Evo II
|Tony Bates Racing
|Tony Bates
|David Reynolds
|Cameron Waters
|–
|#45
|Class A Am
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|RAM Motorsport
|Michael Sheargold
|Garth Walden
|Brett Hobson
|–
|#47
|Class A Am
|Audi R8 GT3 Evo II
|Supabarn
|James Koundouris
|Theo Koundouris
|David Russell
|Paul Stokell
|#50
|Invitational
|KTM X-Bow GT2
|M Motorsport/ Vantage Racing
|David Crampton
|Trent Harrison
|Glen Wood
|Dale Wood
|#52
|Invitational
|MARC II V8
|Wheels/ FX Racing PNG
|Keith Kassulke
|Hadrian Morall
|Zane Morse
|–
|#55
|Class A Am
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|Valmont Racing
|Marcel Zalloua
|Sergio Pires
|Duvashen Padayachee
|–
|#65
|Class A Pro-Am
|Audi R8 GT3 Evo II
|Coinspot
|Liam Talbot
|Fraser Ross
|Chaz Mostert
|–
|#74
|Class A Pro-Am
|Audi R8 GT3 Evo II
|Audi Sport Team Valvoline
|Brad Schumacher
|Nathanael Berthon
|Kelvin van der Linde
|–
|#75
|Class A Pro-Am
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|SunEnergy1 Racing
|Kenny Habul
|Martin Konrad
|Jules Gounon
|Luca Stolz
|#91
|Class A Pro-Am
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing
|Maro Engel
|Daniel Juncadella
|Kevin Tse
|–
|#95
|Invitational
|MARC II V8
|MARC Cars Australia
|Geoffrey Taunton
|Jake Camilleri
|Declan Fraser
|–
|#222
|Class C Porsche Cup
|Porsche 991 GT3 Gen II
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|Alex Davison
|Geoff Emery
|Craig Lowndes
|–
|#777
|Class A Pro-Am
|Audi R8 GT3 Evo II
|Audi Sport Team Valvoline
|Yasser Shahin
|Ricardo Feller
|Markus Winkelhock
|–
|#888
|Class A Pro-Am
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Prince Jefri Ibrahim
|Broc Feeney
|Shane van Gisbergen
|–
