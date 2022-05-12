Team 18 secures additional backing for Pye Holden

Team 18 has announced it has secured a new sponsor for Scott Pye’s #20 ZB Commodore which is currently being rebuilt.

Pye, whose Holden will retain Nulon major backing for the next six rounds, crashed heavily at the Perth SuperNight thanks to a controversial pit straight collision with Jack Le Brocq.

That forced Team 18 to run a single car at this week’s Winton Motor Raceway test, which leads into the upcoming Pizza Hut Winton SuperSprint where ALSPEC will make its debut on the rear-quarter panel.

“We’re extremely proud to welcome ALSPEC as a new team partner on the Nulon Racing Team 18 Commodore for the 2022 season,” said team owner Charlie Schwerkolt.

“It’s always an exciting time to bring new brands into the sport especially national companies that leverage their support of teams at race events all across the country.

“ALSPEC are leaders in the design of aluminium products for a variety of industries, and their innovation and service are world class. It’s a real privilege to partner with companies of this calibre.

“We are looking forward to working with the team at ALSPEC and growing this partnership into the future.”

Team 18’s drivers, Mark Winterbottom and Scott Pye, hold 12th and 18th in the championship, respectively.