Power reveals Indianapolis 500 livery

Will Power and Team Penske have revealed a new look for his #12 Chevrolet for this month’s Indianapolis 500.

The 2018 race winner’s usual black and red Verizon hues have been traded for orange, red, and purple.

Power unveiled the livery at a local Indiana children’s hospital, Riley Children’s Health, during the United States’ National Nurses Week.

For this weekend’s Grand Prix of Indianapolis on the road course, he will be back in his usual colours, while Scott McLaughlin will run a very similar livery given his #3 entry returns to Snap-On backing.

Josef Newgarden continues in PPG colours in Car #2.

Practice 1 starts on Friday night at 23:30 AEST, while Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage kicks in with Practice 2 on Saturday from 02:45 AEST.