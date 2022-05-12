> News > Bikes

Michelin Race Guide: MotoGP Le Mans

Michelin

By Michelin

Thursday 12th May, 2022 - 7:12pm

Michelin’s Race Guide for Round 7 of MotoGP in Le Mans, France this weekend (May 13-15).

CLICK HERE to download the full guide.

