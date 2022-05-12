Formula E names Marrakesh as Vancouver replacement

Marrakesh will replace the cancelled Vancouver event on this year’s Formula E calendar.

The Moroccan city will play host to Round 10 of the season on Saturday, July 2, the date which the Vancouver E-Prix had been slated for before its cancellation last month.

It represents a return to the calendar for the Marrakesh E-Prix, which has been held four times before.

Once again, the Circuit Automobile International Moulay El Hassan will be the venue.

The current Formula E season resumes this weekend with the Berlin E-Prix, where Stoffel Vandoorne and his Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team will arrive as the leaders of both championships.

