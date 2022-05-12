Aragon signs new MotoGP contract

MotorLand Aragon has signed a new, five-year deal with Dorna Sports to host MotoGP.

The agreement opens up the possibility of the Alcañiz circuit, towards Spain’s northeast, having a rotational presence on the calendar, which spans 21 rounds this year.

Specifically, there will be at least three grand prix events during the contract period of 2022 to 2026, including Round 16 of the current season on September 16-18.

“We are delighted to be in Aragon,” said Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

“In the two very difficult years that we have been through [due to the pandemic], the presence of Aragon and its help to make the two grands prix in 2020 and the grand prix in 2021 has been very important to be able to move forward.

“We will be in Aragon for as long as Aragon wants. We would like to be in Aragon always.”

Arturo Aliaga, Vice President of Aragon and MotorLand president, added, “This signature is an unequivocal sign of the Government of Aragon’s commitment to the Alcañiz circuit.

“We cannot forget that it is a circuit that enjoys great international prestige and extensive experience in the organisation of this type of event.

“We must go further as well, because the celebration of these great grands prix entails a significant repercussion, creating an enormous boost both in the territory and in economic activity, whilst also projecting the image of Aragon throughout the world.”

Aragon debuted on the MotoGP calendar in 2010 and has been ever-present since then.

As Ezpeleta noted, it hosted two events in 2020, namely the Aragon Grand Prix and the Teruel Grand Prix on consecutive weekends in October.

Francesco Bagnaia won last year’s race in Alcañiz, when he had to re-pass Marc Marquez seven times in the final three laps.

The Italian can boast that he is the most recent victor as the field arrives at Le Mans for this weekend’s French Grand Prix.