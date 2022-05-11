PWR seeking to fill numerous roles

PWR Australia is an expanding engineering group, who provide for big teams in motorsport, such as Formula 1, NASCAR and Supercars.

PWR was born back in 1987 on the Gold Coast and since then has grown even more, sponsoring Paul Weel in the Supercars Championship, with his father Kees Weel owning the business.

The company is looking to expand its team, offering numerous jobs at their headquarters in Ormeau, Queensland.

These jobs range from, but are not limited to, business development manager, CNC machinist and programmer, and even a school work experience programme, for young people looking to break into the industry.

PWR is also looking for engineering data administrators, TIG welders and a wind tunnel technician.

Candidates are desired to be willing to progress their career in the industry, and depending on the role, people who are willing to be trained and are able to problem solve on the site.

Successful candidates need to be able to work well within a team, whilst also getting their independent work completed to a high standard.

The range of roles PWR has available can suit candidates with varying levels of experience in the mechanical and engineering world.

