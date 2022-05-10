> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Leclerc drives Villeneuve’s Ferrari

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 10th May, 2022 - 9:19am

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc pays tribute to Gilles Villeneuve four decades on from the Canadian’s tragic death at the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix.

