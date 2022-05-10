Engel returns as Craft Bamboo line-up revealed for Bathurst 12 Hour

Maro Engel will return to the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour this weekend in the Mercedes-AMG Team Craft Bamboo Racing entry.

Mercedes-AMG has revealed that German driver Engel will be joined in the #91 entry by fellow factory Mercedes star Daniel Juncadella from Spain and Hong Kong-born Bronze-rated driver Kevin Tse.

Engel was the 2014 Bathurst 12 Hour pole-sitter and memorably expressed his frustrations about Shane van Gisbergen in 2017 when the latter crashed the Mercedes they shared with 30-minutes to go in that race.

The 36-year old also competed for a single season in the Supercars Championship in 2013 as part of Erebus Motorsport’s Mercedes-AMG E63 programme in Australia.

He also drove the all-pro Craft Bamboo machine in the last edition of Australia’s international enduro in 2020.

The team’s Pro-Am line-up this year completes Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing’s six-strong attack on Mount Panorama.

Also representing the brand is Triple Eight Race Engineering, SunEnergy1 Racing, RAM Motorsport, Valmont Racing and Mark Griffith’s Nineteen Corporation squad.

A livery for the Craft-Bamboo car has also been shown off featuring a red, blue and white design.