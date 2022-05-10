Chance to win a model Porsche signed by Craig Lowndes

Meguiar’s and Speedcafe.com are giving three lucky fans the opportunity to win a 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour model replica of the Meguiar’s Porsche 911 GT3 R signed by Craig Lowndes himself.

Lowndes shared the car with Laurens Vanthoor and Earl Bamber in the last-held edition of Australia’s international enduro.

It was a star-studded line-up featuring seven Bathurst 1000 victories, two outright wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and multiple IMSA titles.

The car qualified in the top five and overcame brake issues in the 12 hour enduro to finish in the top 10.

In its replica model form, the Meguiar’s #1 Porsche is a rare collector’s item.

Making them even more rare, these cars have been signed by Lowndes and would look great on any mantlepiece or workshop.

“The 12 Hour is a terrific event and it was great to race the Meguiar’s Porsche there in 2020,” said Lowndes.

“The car looked great that week and I think the models are pretty cool.

“It’s great that Bruce [Morrison] from Meguiar’s has put up three of the limited edition models for the giveaway. I will have to enter myself!

“I am looking forward to returning to The Mountain this weekend in a car we are campaigning to raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.”

