Bathurst 12 Hour town parade confirmed with full field

The return of the ‘Town to Track’ parade has been confirmed for this Thursday at the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

It will be the second time the activity has taken place, which sees race cars drive from the Mount Panorama circuit on the public streets and park up in Bathurst city centre.

While in 2020 it was only a handful of cars, this year the entire field will make the trip into town under police escort at 10:55 local time/AEST on Thursday.

Drivers will be on hand to meet fans and sign autographs from 11:30 before the field returns to pit lane under police escort at 13:00.

Notably, the parade requires all participating cars be added to the New South Wales vehicle database.

Each racing car will be provided with temporary registration for the activity by NSW Roads and Maritime Service, which makes them the only road legal GT3 race cars in the world for a few hours.

The route into town sees the cars departing the circuit via Panorama Avenue, turning left on to Brilliant Street, right onto George Street before parking on Russell Street, which will be closed to traffic.

On the way back the field turns right out of Russell Street and will drive directly to the circuit via William Street and Panorama Avenue.

Opening practice for the Bathurst 12 Hour then kicks off on Friday at 10:05 local time.