Radio Le Mans vows to return for 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour

The Radio Show Ltd crew is set to return to the broadcast line-up for the 2023 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

This weekend’s TV line-up was announced earlier today and highlighted the absence of the Radio Le Mans team, usually led by John Hindhaugh.

Due to the revised May 13-15 date clashing with multiple events on the international sportscar racing calendar, the RLM crew have been forced to sit out the 2022 Australian GT enduro.

Both Hindhaugh and Shea Adam are committed to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at Mid-Ohio.

As a result, it will be the first time since 2012 that the RLM crew have not been a part of the 12 Hour broadcast.

The race’s usual February date typically falls neatly after the Rolex 24 at Daytona and sees around 30 drivers, the RLM team, other media and race team personnel make the flight across the Pacific Ocean.

RLM’s absence will be for this year only, with plans in place to return the crew to the broader broadcast package in 2023 when the race goes back to its February date.

“The crazy world we live in has conspired to put obstacles in our path time and time again of late, and one of them is that I’ll be calling the Weather Tech SportsCar Championship for IMSA Radio in the USA the same weekend that the Bathurst classic we all love so much is on,” Hindhaugh said.

“I’m devastated to miss it, but that’s the world we live in.

“We’ve already talked to the promoters about 2023 and you can be sure that the whole team will be back on deck when the race returns to its traditional timeslot in February.

“I’ve already got my flight booked from Daytona…”

Richard Craill continues in his commentary role, and this year will be joined by Garth Tander and Matt Naulty in the box.

“It has done my self esteem no harm at all knowing that Garth Tander, one of the great Bathurst heroes, will be filling in,” exclaimed Hindhaugh

“The broadcast is in safe hands with he, Beretts, Chad, Craillsy and the team that always do a great job and we can’t wait to come back and be part of one of the world’s best endurance races again in 2023.”

This year’s race will be broadcast across the screens of the Seven Network and Fox Sports in Australia and available via live-stream for the international audience.

Practice for the 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour kicks off on Friday, with the first session at 10:05 local time.