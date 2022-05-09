Pizza Hut to underpin Winton Supercars round

Pizza Hut has been announced as the naming rights partner of the Repco Supercars Championship’s upcoming event at Winton Motor Raceway.

Round 5 of the season, held across May 21-22, will thus be dubbed the Pizza Hut Winton SuperSprint.

“Pizza Hut Australia is a winning brand and by sponsoring this iconic Australian Supercars race we are celebrating our success and recognising the achievement of all our team members, franchise partners and restaurant support centre staff across Australia,” said Pizza Hut Australia CEO Phil Reed.

“This race weekend also celebrates international Pizza Party Day and we hope many Australians will join with us and share good times, enjoying great Pizza Hut pizzas, wings and schnitzzas while watching the spectacle of the best motorsport Australia has to offer.

“It has been a privilege to support and sponsor Supercars but also to witness the pride and passion of the teams, the racers and the fans.

“It is a similar pride and passion that drives on the Pizza Hut Australia team as we continue to grow.

“We are currently recruiting 350 new franchise partners from all across Australia and together, we shall get Pizza Hut Australia back to number one.

“Like all the Supercars team, the Pizza Hut Australia family are winners!”

Supercars general manager commercial Jamie Black welcomed Pizza Hut aboard.

“Winton is a spectators’ dream because it’s one of the few circuits where all on-track activity can be seen from any vantage point,” he said.

“In 2022 Supercars continues to provide significant exposure for its partners and to have an international name onboard for our return to regional Victoria is great news for our sport.”

Support categories, including Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Formula Ford, Aussie Racing Cars, National Sports Sedans, and V8 SuperUtes, at the Winton SuperSprint will hit the track on the Friday.