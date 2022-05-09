> News > Formula 1

Final Results: Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 9th May, 2022 - 10:24am

The official finishing order of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix following the application of three post-race penalties.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 57
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +3.786s
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +8.229s
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +10.638s
5 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +18.582s
6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +21.368s
7 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team +25.073s
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +28.386s
9 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing +32.365s
10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +37.026s
11 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team +37.128s
12 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri +40.146s
13 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +40.902s
14 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +49.936s
15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +73.305s
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team DNF
17 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team DNF
18 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri DNF
19 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team DNF
20 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team DNF

Penalties

  • Cars 14 and 20 – 5 second time penalties, causing a collision
  • Cars 3 and 14 – 5 second time penalties, leaving track and gaining an advantage

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]