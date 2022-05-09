Final Results: Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix
The official finishing order of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix following the application of three post-race penalties.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|57
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+3.786s
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+8.229s
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|+10.638s
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|+18.582s
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|+21.368s
|7
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|+25.073s
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|+28.386s
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|+32.365s
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|+37.026s
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|+37.128s
|12
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|+40.146s
|13
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|+40.902s
|14
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|+49.936s
|15
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|+73.305s
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|DNF
|17
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|DNF
|18
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|DNF
|19
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|DNF
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|DNF
Penalties
- Cars 14 and 20 – 5 second time penalties, causing a collision
- Cars 3 and 14 – 5 second time penalties, leaving track and gaining an advantage
