Chadwick reasserts W Series dominance

Jamie Chadwick has made the perfect start to her campaign for a third W Series crown after sweeping the season-opening Miami double-header.

The 23-year-old, who has won the only W Series titles to have been awarded in 2019 and 2021, returned this season with newly formed Jenner Racing.

Running in support of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on the weekend, both W Series races were won by Chadwick.

Having led home Marta Garcia and Jessica Hawkins in the Saturday encounter, Chadwick was joined on the Sunday podium by Nerea Marti and Alice Powell.

“I’m really happy with that win and happy to bounce back to be honest,” said the Brit.

“I lacked confidence yesterday and didn’t feel like I deserved the win, whereas this was our first proper race under green flag conditions and I’m happy to get that one under my belt.

“With the nature of the circuit and the heat, it was all about keeping it clean, making no mistakes and keeping the tyres in check.

“Nerea kept the pressure on, but I responded when I needed to, stayed calm and managed the gap well which gave me some breathing space at the end.”

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hosts Round 3 of the season on May 21.