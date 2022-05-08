Toyota victorious in red flag riddled 6H Spa

The #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid of Jose Maria Lopez, Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Conway claimed victory in a 6 Hours of Spa that was riddled with red flags.

Round 2 of the FIA World Endurance Championship took place in inclement weather conditions and featured three red flags, six safety car periods and five full course yellow interventions.

By the end of the six-hour race, Lopez took the chequered flag 27-seconds ahead of the next best car thanks to a commanding final two hours from the race-winning trio.

Having led early in the piece, the sister #8 Toyota of Sebastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley stopped on track and ultimately retired with a suspected hybrid issue.

Alpine finished second outright with its #36 Alpine A480 Gibson of Andre Negrao, Nicolas Lapierre and Matthieu Vaxiviere, extending their lead in the Hypercar standings.

The #31 Team WRT LMP2 entry of Sean Gelael, Robin Frijns and Rene Rast was third in the outright classification and picked up the LMP2 class victory.

Algarve Pro Racing, fielding Australian James Allen, finished the race 11th in the LMP2 class and 17th outright.

Ferrari took GTE-Pro honours in a class battle that went down to the wire and was decided by half a second at the chequered flag.

Race winners James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi in the #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo held sway ahead of the sister #52 Ferrari as the Italian squad had a pace advantage in the wet conditions.

When the track dried out in the final portion of the race the #92 Porsche 911 RSR of Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen chased down the Ferraris and were back in contention in the final hour.

Christensen got ahead of the second-placed #52 Ferrari and then began putting pressure on Calado in the #51, but the Briton was able to keep the Porsche at bay in a nail-biting finish.

Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco in the #52 AF Corse Ferrari remained third at the end of the six hours.

Christian Ried, Sebastian Priaulx and Harry Tincknell took GTE-Am honours in the #77 Dempsey-Proton Porsche.

Next up on the FIA WEC calendar is the 24 Hours of Le Mans from June 11-12, with live coverage on Stan Sport.

Race highlights: 6 Hours of Spa