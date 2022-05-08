> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 8th May, 2022 - 2:59pm
Pos Num Driver Team
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari
2 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
5 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team
6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
7 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri
8 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team
9 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team
11 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team
12 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
13 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team
14 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team
15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
17 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team
18 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing
20 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team

Penalties:

  • Car 31 permitted to start despite not competing in qualifying

The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix begins at 05:30 AEST.

