Results: Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Qualifying

Sunday 8th May, 2022 - 7:24am

Charles Leclerc has claimed another pole position as Ferrari records is first all-scarlet front row since Mexico 2019.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:29.474 1:29.130 1:28.796
2 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:30.079 1:29.729 1:28.986
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:29.836 1:29.202 1:28.991
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:30.055 1:29.673 1:29.036
5 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:30.845 1:29.751 1:29.475
6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:30.388 1:29.797 1:29.625
7 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:30.779 1:30.128 1:29.690
8 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:30.761 1:29.634 1:29.750
9 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:30.485 1:30.031 1:29.932
10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1:30.441 1:29.996 1:30.676
11 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:30.407 1:30.160
12 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:30.490 1:30.173
13 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 1:30.677 1:30.214
14 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:30.583 1:30.310
15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1:30.645 1:30.423
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:30.975
17 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:31.020
18 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1:31.266
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:31.325

