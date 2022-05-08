Results: Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Qualifying
Charles Leclerc has claimed another pole position as Ferrari records is first all-scarlet front row since Mexico 2019.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:29.474
|1:29.130
|1:28.796
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:30.079
|1:29.729
|1:28.986
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:29.836
|1:29.202
|1:28.991
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:30.055
|1:29.673
|1:29.036
|5
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:30.845
|1:29.751
|1:29.475
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:30.388
|1:29.797
|1:29.625
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:30.779
|1:30.128
|1:29.690
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:30.761
|1:29.634
|1:29.750
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:30.485
|1:30.031
|1:29.932
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:30.441
|1:29.996
|1:30.676
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:30.407
|1:30.160
|
|12
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:30.490
|1:30.173
|
|13
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:30.677
|1:30.214
|
|14
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:30.583
|1:30.310
|
|15
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|1:30.645
|1:30.423
|
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:30.975
|
|
|17
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:31.020
|
|
|18
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|1:31.266
|
|
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|1:31.325
|
|
