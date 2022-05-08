Results: Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
A strong lap from Sergio Perez saw Red Bull fastest in the final practice session ahead of qualifying at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|20
|1:30.304
|
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|23
|1:30.498
|+0.194s
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|20
|1:30.649
|+0.345s
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|17
|1:31.036
|+0.732s
|5
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|23
|1:31.049
|+0.745s
|6
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|18
|1:31.050
|+0.746s
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|23
|1:31.172
|+0.868s
|8
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|20
|1:31.227
|+0.923s
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|14
|1:31.501
|+1.197s
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|18
|1:31.594
|+1.290s
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|1:31.659
|+1.355s
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|21
|1:31.665
|+1.361s
|13
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|18
|1:31.728
|+1.424s
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|25
|1:31.885
|+1.581s
|15
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|19
|1:31.890
|+1.586s
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|18
|1:31.901
|+1.597s
|17
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|18
|1:31.924
|+1.620s
|18
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|16
|1:32.051
|+1.747s
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|16
|1:32.376
|+2.072s
|20
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|3
|
|
