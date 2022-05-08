> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 8th May, 2022 - 4:23am

A strong lap from Sergio Perez saw Red Bull fastest in the final practice session ahead of qualifying at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 20 1:30.304
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 23 1:30.498 +0.194s
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 20 1:30.649 +0.345s
4 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 17 1:31.036 +0.732s
5 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 23 1:31.049 +0.745s
6 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 18 1:31.050 +0.746s
7 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 23 1:31.172 +0.868s
8 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 1:31.227 +0.923s
9 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 14 1:31.501 +1.197s
10 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 18 1:31.594 +1.290s
11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 23 1:31.659 +1.355s
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 21 1:31.665 +1.361s
13 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 18 1:31.728 +1.424s
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 25 1:31.885 +1.581s
15 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 19 1:31.890 +1.586s
16 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 18 1:31.901 +1.597s
17 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 18 1:31.924 +1.620s
18 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 16 1:32.051 +1.747s
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 16 1:32.376 +2.072s
20 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 3

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]