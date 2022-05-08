Live Updates: Miami Grand Prix
NETWORK: Daniel Goonan, Two Six One Design
Results: Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Perez fastest as Mercedes falters in final practice
Watches added to FIA jewellery list
GALLERY: Miami International Autodrome
Work begins on Nashville IndyCar circuit changes
Andretti F1 team has support from FIA president
All F1 upgrades for Miami Grand Prix
Ford rules out adding sixth Supercars team
Brown affirms McLaren is not for sale
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]