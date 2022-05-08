IHRA investigating Sydney start line explosion

IHRA Australia is investigating a frightening incident involving Jim Read Racing on the start line at Sydney Dragway yesterday.

Live footage from Round 4 of the Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship appeared to show a sudden explosion at the rear of the JRR car.

News reports have indicated paramedics were called at approximately 17:15 AEST, with one crew member said to, at least initially, be in a “critical condition”.

JRR has since allayed concerns with a statement.

“Thank you for your messages of concern for everyone that was around the race car on the start line,” read the statement.

“Our crew has been checked by medical staff. Four crew members have been released from hospital & a fifth crew member needs further treatment on his hand & should make a full recovery.

“Thank you to everyone who helped us in this unforeseen situation, we sincerely appreciate it.”

The event’s sanctioning body, IHRA Australia, confirmed last night it would investigate the matter: “Earlier today, there was a start line incident involving one of the teams competing in the Burson Auto Parts Top Fuel Championship.

“A full investigation is underway into the cause of the incident in question in conjunction with the organisers of the Australian Top Fuel Championship and the sanctioning body at Sydney Dragway, IHRA Australia.

“Our thoughts are with the team members involved and hope to see them back at the racetrack soon.”