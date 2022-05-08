Courtney, Woodford announce pregnancy

James Courtney and fiancée Tegan Woodford have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple took to social media tonight with a video which contained footage of a gender reveal party, blue signifying a boy is on the way.

Courtney has two children, Zara and Cadel, from his first marriage.

The pregnancy news comes seven days after a breakthrough Supercars podium at the Perth SuperNight, making for a sensational start to his month of May.

Courtney and Woodford announced their engagement in January.

Now boasting the enviable record of having scored at least one podium in each of his 17 full-time Supercars Championship seasons, the 41-year-old may yet have more in the tank.

Courtney last October inked a new multi-year deal with Tickford Racing, indicating he will race on into 2023 when the Gen3 era begins.

The Gold Coaster won the 2010 Supercars title with Dick Johnson Racing.