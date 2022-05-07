Work begins on Nashville IndyCar circuit changes

Construction work is underway in Nashville on modifications for the street circuit ahead of IndyCar’s return in August.

Several changes for the second Music City Grand Prix were announced last month, the most significant of which is said to be the movement of the restart zone from the finish line to the exit of the Korean Veterans Bridge (KVB).

However, there will also be a number of differences to the track itself, including the opening of the apex at the 11th and final corner to increase drivers’ vision.

It is that work which is underway, per imagery released by organisers which shows excavation in progress on the inside of the existing kerb and guttering.

Other modifications will be made at both ends of the bridge, Turn 5, and also Turn 9.

IndyCar raced at Nashville Superspeedway from 2001 to 2008, before returning to the Tennessee city last year.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson won a chaotic, first street race in Music City from 18th on the grid, while pole-sitter Colton Herta crashed his Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian entry out of second position on Lap 75 of 80.

The 2022 Nashville event will play host to the 14th race of 17 this season, on August 5-7.

It will also mark the competition debut of a new specification of alternative tyre, which has been introduced as part of a wide-ranging sustainability push for IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Not only will those tyres be made from a sustainable natural rubber, they will also be literally green, at least in terms of the sidewall colouring, instead of the current red.

Teams and fans will, however, get their first look at the new alternate tyres in the pit stop challenge on Carb Day at the Indianapolis 500, later this month.

IndyCar has already raced once this May, when McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward took victory at Barber Motorsports Park in what was the first road course encounter of the campaign.

However, the Month of May kicks off in earnest next weekend with the Grand Prix of Indianapolis, before practice for the Indianapolis 500 starts on Tuesday, May 17 (local time).

Every IndyCar race is streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.