Results: Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 7th May, 2022 - 8:38am

A strong day for Mercedes saw George Russell on top at the end of Friday’s running at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 17 1:29.938
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 20 1:30.044 +0.106s
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 18 1:30.150 +0.212s
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 17 1:30.179 +0.241s
5 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 19 1:30.372 +0.434s
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 19 1:30.535 +0.597s
7 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 19 1:30.547 +0.609s
8 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 23 1:30.860 +0.922s
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 19 1:30.861 +0.923s
10 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 18 1:30.921 +0.983s
11 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 9 1:30.964 +1.026s
12 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 22 1:31.208 +1.270s
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 22 1:31.260 +1.322s
14 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 22 1:31.393 +1.455s
15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 20 1:31.587 +1.649s
16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 22 1:31.631 +1.693s
17 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 21 1:31.710 +1.772s
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 14 1:32.913 +2.975s
19 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1

