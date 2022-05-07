Results: Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
A strong day for Mercedes saw George Russell on top at the end of Friday’s running at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|17
|1:29.938
|
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|20
|1:30.044
|+0.106s
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|18
|1:30.150
|+0.212s
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|17
|1:30.179
|+0.241s
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|19
|1:30.372
|+0.434s
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|19
|1:30.535
|+0.597s
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|19
|1:30.547
|+0.609s
|8
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|23
|1:30.860
|+0.922s
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|19
|1:30.861
|+0.923s
|10
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|18
|1:30.921
|+0.983s
|11
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|9
|1:30.964
|+1.026s
|12
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|22
|1:31.208
|+1.270s
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|22
|1:31.260
|+1.322s
|14
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|22
|1:31.393
|+1.455s
|15
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|20
|1:31.587
|+1.649s
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|22
|1:31.631
|+1.693s
|17
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|21
|1:31.710
|+1.772s
|18
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|14
|1:32.913
|+2.975s
|19
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1
|
|
