Results: Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Charles Leclerc ended the opening practice session fastest for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|25
|1:31.098
|
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|22
|1:31.169
|+0.071s
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|14
|1:31.277
|+0.179s
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|21
|1:31.301
|+0.203s
|5
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|26
|1:31.498
|+0.400s
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|24
|1:31.528
|+0.430s
|7
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|19
|1:31.854
|+0.756s
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|22
|1:31.956
|+0.858s
|9
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|19
|1:32.559
|+1.461s
|10
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|20
|1:32.592
|+1.494s
|11
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|25
|1:32.615
|+1.517s
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|30
|1:32.884
|+1.786s
|13
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|22
|1:33.020
|+1.922s
|14
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|23
|1:33.024
|+1.926s
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|26
|1:33.417
|+2.319s
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|22
|1:33.576
|+2.478s
|17
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|13
|1:33.773
|+2.675s
|18
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|26
|1:34.043
|+2.945s
|19
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|19
|1:34.945
|+3.847s
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|26
|1:35.637
|+4.539s
