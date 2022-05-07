> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 7th May, 2022 - 5:45am

Charles Leclerc ended the opening practice session fastest for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 25 1:31.098
2 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 22 1:31.169 +0.071s
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 14 1:31.277 +0.179s
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 21 1:31.301 +0.203s
5 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 26 1:31.498 +0.400s
6 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 24 1:31.528 +0.430s
7 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 19 1:31.854 +0.756s
8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 22 1:31.956 +0.858s
9 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 19 1:32.559 +1.461s
10 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 20 1:32.592 +1.494s
11 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 25 1:32.615 +1.517s
12 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 30 1:32.884 +1.786s
13 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 22 1:33.020 +1.922s
14 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 23 1:33.024 +1.926s
15 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 26 1:33.417 +2.319s
16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 22 1:33.576 +2.478s
17 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 13 1:33.773 +2.675s
18 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 26 1:34.043 +2.945s
19 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 19 1:34.945 +3.847s
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 26 1:35.637 +4.539s

