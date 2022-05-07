> News > Formula 1

All F1 upgrades for Miami Grand Prix

Mat Coch

By Mat Coch

Saturday 7th May, 2022 - 2:32pm

Mercedes W13

Mercedes

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works
Front Wing Endplate Performance – Local Load New endplate with smaller chord vertical tip elements. The new design improves front wing efficiency by reducing the pressure difference between the top and bottom surfaces at the wing tip.
Rear Wing Performance – Drag reduction New smaller rear wing mainplane. This rear wing configuration provides reduces rear downforce and reduced drag. Based on circuit simulations, this is likely to be preferred over our higher downforce option which has been used at the first four races of the season.
Beam Wing Performance – Drag reduction New smaller chord beam wing flap. The new beam wing design is paired with the new rear wing configuration, and also generates reduced downforce and lower drag as part of the lower drag aero package for Miami.

Ferrari F1-75

Ferrari

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version  Brief description on how the update works
Rear Wing Circuit specific – Drag Range Lower Downforce Top Rear Wing design Depowered Top Rear Wing profiles introduction in order to adapt to the new Miami International Autodrome circuit layout peculiarities and efficiency requirements

McLaren MCL36

McLaren

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works
Front Suspension Reliability Increased chord for the IB section of the FLWB FWD Leg This update focuses on improving tether and brake line packaging around the front lower wishbone forward leg for a better quality finish with little impact on car aerodynamics.
Floor Edge Reliability Additional Floor Spat Region Stay This additional stay will allow better understanding of porpoising on the current floor, as seen on other competitors.

Alpine A522

Alpine

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how  the update works
Rear Corner Performance – Local Load Rear brake drum flick- higher angle of incidence Change of angle of incidence, brings more downforce to the rear of the car with more drag as the air is subsequently diverted in an upwards trajectory
Rear Corner Performance – Local Load Rear brake drum flick – with extended end plate Extended end plate on the rear brake drum flick, brings more downforce by improving the air flow around the inside of the rear wheels

Williams FW44

Williams

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works
Cooling Louvres  Circuit specific – Cooling Range Change to the number of louvres on the sidepod panel Simple change to the volume of air flowing through the coolers. In this case, it increases the flow compared to previously raced parts and therefore improves the cooling. This is simply to tune the car to the cooling demands  of Miami and can be applied to one or both sides of the car.

Sauber C42

Alfa Romeo Sauber

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works
Cooling Louvres Circuit specific – Cooling Range New configuration of the louvres on the top of the sidepod. A different configuration with more open louvres  on the sidepod will allow us to respond in the best possible way to the expected cooling requirements of this track.

Haas VF-22

Haas

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how  the update works
Rear Wing Circuit specific – Drag Range We have a flap option which is a trimmed version of one of our normal wing assemblies. This is merely a cost effective way of adding a lower drag variant of an existing rear wing to our range.

