Wilson confirmed for Indy 500 entry

Stefan Wilson will spearhead an Indianapolis 500 tilt this month for Cusick Motorsports in partnership with DragonSpeed.

Ensuring the field will indeed reach 33 cars, Wilson will drive the #25 Chevrolet entry in what will be his fourth start in the 500.

The younger brother of the late Justin Wilson, who competed in IndyCar and Formula 1, is excited the campaign has come together.

“The journey to the 2022 Indianapolis 500 has been a rollercoaster ride for Cusick Motorsports, our partners and myself,” said the Brit.

“A few short weeks ago it didn’t look like this was going to happen for us, but I’m so relieved all of the pieces came together to get another shot at this race.

“The Cusick Motorsports and DragonSpeed partnership couldn’t be a better fit, and I know it’ll be a great combination for Indy this year, as well as for future opportunities.

“I’m also looking forward to joining Team Chevy and wearing a bowtie this month.

“There are so many people I have to thank for making this happen for us.”

It’s the second successive campaign for Cusick and Wilson, although the #25 ran under the Andretti Autosport umbrella last year.

“I’m so excited to be back at the event that ignited my passion for motorsports several decades ago,” said Don Cusick.

“To be partnered with a young, hungry and professional organisation like DragonSpeed makes it all the better.

“Last year was an incredible first on-site experience for Cusick Motorsports and our partners, and we’re so glad to have them with us again.”

DragonSpeed team principal Elton Julian signalled his intentions to become a full-time competitor in the IndyCar Series in future.

“This opportunity means so much to us,” Julian said.

“Putting this programme together with Don Cusick, Stefan Wilson, and the Cusick Motorsports’ partner group brings us back to Indy even earlier than we hoped, and a step closer to becoming a full-time IndyCar team.

“With that target in our sights, I can tell you we are not coming to the Brickyard to make up the numbers – we’re here to resume our IndyCar learning curve and build on our experience from 2019 and 2020, and Stefan’s past performances as well.

“I know that Don and Stefan share our ambitions, and I’m grateful to AJ Foyt Racing and Larry Foyt’s racer spirit for helping make this effort possible through the use of their equipment.

“We also massively appreciate the support of Jay Frye at IndyCar and Jim Campbell at Team Chevy.

“Adding the ‘500’ to our IMSA commitments is complicated, but everyone at DragonSpeed is 100 percent up for the challenge of Indy.”

The 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 will unfold on May 29 (local time).